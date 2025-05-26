Belrise Industries IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Websites - Direct Links

Belrise Industries IPO Allotment Status: The IPO of Belrise Industries received a huge response, with the issue getting subscribed 41.30 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand with 108.35 times subscription, while Non-Institutional Investors and Retail Investors subscribed 38.33 times and 4.27 times respectively.

The allotment for the IPO was finalised on May 26, 2025, and the listing is expected on May 28, 2025, on BSE and NSE. The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 85–90 per share, and the company plans to use the funds mainly for debt repayment.

How to Check Belrise Industries IPO Allotment Status

On BSE Website

To check allotment on BSE:

Select ‘Equity’ as Issue Type

Choose ‘Belrise Industries Limited’

Enter your Application Number or PAN

Tick the box ‘I am not a robot’ and click Search

On MUFG Intime (Registrar) Website

To check via the registrar’s website:

Select ‘Belrise Industries Limited’ from the company dropdown

Choose one option: PAN / Application No. / DP ID / Account No.

Enter the selected details and click Search

On NSE Website

To check on NSE:

Select ‘Belrise Industries’ and choose Equity & SME IPO bid details

Enter Application Number or PAN, then click Submit

Belrise Industries Profile

Belrise Industries is an automotive components manufacturing company, offering a diverse range of safety-critical systems and other engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles and agri-vehicles.

The company has a long-standing relationship with customers, including prominent multinational OEMs such as Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Jaguar Land Rover and Royal Enfield Motors.