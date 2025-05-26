Belrise Industries IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Websites - Direct Links

Updated May 26th 2025, 11:36 IST
Belrise Industries IPO Allotment Status: The IPO of Belrise Industries received a huge response, with the issue getting subscribed 41.30 times.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand with 108.35 times subscription, while Non-Institutional Investors and Retail Investors subscribed 38.33 times and 4.27 times respectively.
The allotment for the IPO was finalised on May 26, 2025, and the listing is expected on May 28, 2025, on BSE and NSE. The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 85–90 per share, and the company plans to use the funds mainly for debt repayment.
On BSE Website
To check allotment on BSE:
Select ‘Equity’ as Issue Type
Choose ‘Belrise Industries Limited’
Enter your Application Number or PAN
Tick the box ‘I am not a robot’ and click Search
On MUFG Intime (Registrar) Website
To check via the registrar’s website:
Select ‘Belrise Industries Limited’ from the company dropdown
Choose one option: PAN / Application No. / DP ID / Account No.
Enter the selected details and click Search
On NSE Website
To check on NSE:
Select ‘Belrise Industries’ and choose Equity & SME IPO bid details
Enter Application Number or PAN, then click Submit
Belrise Industries is an automotive components manufacturing company, offering a diverse range of safety-critical systems and other engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles and agri-vehicles.
The company has a long-standing relationship with customers, including prominent multinational OEMs such as Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Jaguar Land Rover and Royal Enfield Motors.
Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.
Published May 26th 2025, 11:36 IST