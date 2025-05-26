Gold Price Today: Global Jitters Cool, Gold Dips Slightly — Check Latest Price In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold prices eased on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for a trade agreement with the European Union to July 9. | Image: Freepix

Gold Price Today In India: Gold prices eased on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for a trade agreement with the European Union to July 9.

This move relieved markets by rolling back an earlier threat of a 50% tariff on EU imports starting June 1.

Despite global fluctuations, gold prices in India remained largely firm across major cities.

Gold Prices in Indian Cities

Gold Price Today In Delhi

In Delhi, the price of gold today is Rs 9,779 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 8,965 per gram for 22 karat, and Rs 7,335 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24 karat gold is priced at Rs 9,764 per gram, 22 karat gold at Rs 8,950, and 18 karat gold at Rs 7,323 per gram.

Gold Price Today In Bangalore

In Bangalore, the price of 24 karat gold is Rs 9,764 per gram, 22 karat gold is Rs 8,950 per gram, and 18 karat gold is Rs 7,323 per gram.

Gold Price Today In Chennai

In Chennai, 24 karat gold is available at Rs 9,764 per gram, 22 karat at Rs 8,950 per gram, and 18 karat gold at Rs 7,375 per gram.

Gold Price Today In Kolkata

In Kolkata, gold is priced at Rs 9,764 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 8,950 per gram for 22 karat, and Rs 7,323 per gram for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Lucknow

In Lucknow, the price of 24 karat gold is Rs 9,779 per gram, 22 karat is Rs 8,965 per gram, and 18 karat gold is Rs 7,335 per gram.

Dollar and Geopolitical Risks

The US dollar index fell to nearly a one-month low, making dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. This adds to the underlying support for gold prices.

On the geopolitical front, tensions escalated after Russian forces launched the largest aerial assault of the war on Ukraine, using 367 drones and missiles.

The attack killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more, raising concerns and driving safe-haven interest in precious metals.

Gold Price In Global Market

As of 0312 GMT, spot gold was down 0.3% at $3,346.59 per ounce, while US gold futures slipped 0.6% to $3,345.70 per ounce. The pause in tariff threats reduced immediate safe-haven demand for gold.