Belrise Industries IPO: Check Price Band, Minimum Investment, Lot Size and Key Dates

Auto component manufacturer Belrise Industries Ltd., headquartered in Pune, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 21, aiming to raise Rs 2,150 crore through a fresh issue of 23.89 crore equity shares. With no Offer-For-Sale (OFS) component, the entire proceeds will go toward funding the company’s growth initiatives and strengthening its balance sheet.

Belrise Industries IPO: GMP

As of the latest update on May 20, 2025, at 5:55 AM, the grey market premium (GMP) for Belrise Industries stands at Rs 4.25. Based on the cap price of Rs 90, this translates to an estimated listing price of Rs 94.25, implying a potential gain of 4.72% per share. While modest, this early sentiment reflects measured optimism from the unlisted market.

Belrise Industries IPO: Price band and other details

The price band has been fixed at Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share, with a face value of Rs 5, as per market watchers. The minimum lot size is 166 shares, requiring a retail investment of Rs 14,940 at the upper end. If fully subscribed, the issue would give Belrise a post-issue market capitalization of around Rs 8,009 crore, placing it among India’s prominent mid-cap auto component manufacturers.

The IPO will follow standard allocation norms: up to 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), a minimum of 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.

Belrise Industries IPO: Tentative listing date

The IPO will remain open for subscription until May 23, with anchor investor participation slated for May 20, as per market matchers. Allotments are expected to be finalized on May 26, followed by refunds and demat credit of shares on May 27. The listing is scheduled for May 28, across both the BSE and NSE, as per market watchers.

Belrise Industries IPO: Use of Proceeds

The company revealed that proceeds from the IPO will primarily be used to repay or prepay outstanding borrowings, improving the company’s financial leverage and lowering interest costs. Additionally, funds will be directed toward general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, infrastructure upgrades, or expansion-related initiatives.

Company overview