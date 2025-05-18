Upcoming IPOs and Listings Next Week: Five New Public Offers and Two Stock Debuts Next Week, Check Full List Here

Fresh IPO's, New Listings: India's stock market is all set for an action packed week with two initial public offerings (IPOs) approaching in the mainboard segment for subscription. On the other side, three new IPOs will also open for bidding in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment.

Apart from fresh public issues, the south Asian nation's market indices will also bear witness two new listings of Accretion Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO, and Integrity Infrabuild Developers Limited IPO.

IPOs set to open for subscription next week

Borana Weaves Limited IPO: This IPO is slated to open for subscription on May 20 and close on May 22. The IPO is a book-building of ₹144.89 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.67 crore shares. Borana Weaves IPO price band is set at Rs 205 to Rs 216 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Borana Weaves IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for this issue.

Belrise Industries Limited IPO: It will open for subscription on May 21 and close on May 23. It is a book-building of Rs 2,150 crore and is completely a fresh issue of 23.89 crore shares. Belrise Industries IPO price band is set at Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share. Axis Capital Limited, Hsbc Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the Belrise Industries IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Victory Electric Vehicles IPO: The Victory Electric Vehicles IPO will open for subscription on May 20 and close on May 23. The SME is a fixed price of Rs 40.66 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 56.47 lakh shares. The IPO price is Rs 72 per share. Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Victory Electric Vehicles IPO, and Maashitla Securities Private Ltd is the registrar for this issue.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO: The Dar Credit and Capital IPO will open for subscription on May 21 and close on May 23. The IPO is a book-building of Rs 25.66 crore and is completely a fresh issue of 42.76 lakh shares. The SME IPO price band lies between Rs 57 to Rs 60 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Dar Credit and Capital IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Unified Data- Tech IPO: The Unified Data-Tech IPO will open for subscription on May 22 and close on May 26. It is a book-building of ₹144.47 crore and is entirely an offer for sale of 52.92 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band is set at Rs 260 to Rs 273 apiece. Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Unified Data- Tech IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Upcoming Listings

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO: The allotment for Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO was finalized on Thursday, May 15. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on May 19.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO: The allotment for Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO was finalised on Friday, May 16. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, May 20.