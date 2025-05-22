Belrise Industries IPO: Latest Grey Market Premium, Price Band, Dates & Details

The Rs 2,150-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Belrise Industries Ltd, a leading automotive components manufacturer, has seen a steady uptick in investor interest as it enters the final stretch of its subscription window.

Belrise Industries IPO: Price Band and other details

Priced in a band of Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share, Belrise’s IPO involves a fresh issue of 23.89 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the band, the minimum investment required for a single lot of 166 shares stands at Rs 14,940.

The IPO of Belrise Industries, which caters to major auto labels like Tata Motors, Bajaj, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Hero, and Royal Enfield, is being managed by Jefferies India, HSBC Securities, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital. The appointed registrar is Link Intime India.

Belrise Industries IPO: GMP

As of Day 3, the issue has been subscribed 1,27 times, with the grey market premium (GMP) climbing to Rs 19 per share, last updated May 22nd, 2025, 12:36 PM., as per market estimates. The expected percentage gain per share is 18.89%, as per market watchers

Belrise Industries IPO structure

Retail investors and non-institutional buyers have shown growing confidence in the offering. While the retail category saw 86% subscription, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 3.34 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), often seen as bellwethers of large-scale investor confidence, have so far subscribed 44% of their allotted quota. The IPO will remain open for subscription until May 23, as per market watchers.

Belrise Industries IPO: Outlook

Market watchers believe this uptick is driven by Belrise’s strong foothold in the automotive sector, particularly its increasing exposure to electric vehicle (EV) components, a rapidly growing market in India and abroad.

Analysts also point to Belrise's strategic acquisition of H-One India and its ongoing expansion into lightweight structural products as key positives. The company has earmarked the IPO proceeds primarily for debt repayment, a move expected to strengthen its balance sheet and improve profitability in the near term.