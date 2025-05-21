Belrise Industries IPO GMP: Latest Grey Market Premium, Price Band, Dates & Details

Automotive component manufacturer Belrise Industries Ltd is slated to open for subscription on May 21, 2025. The bidding for the Rs 2,150 crore issue consisting of 23.89 crore shares will close on May 23. The firm has set the price band between Rs 85-90 apiece, allowing investors to bid in lots of 166 shares, making the minimum investment requisite stand at Rs 14,940 at the upper end.

After Borana Weaves, and Ather Energy, the Belrise Industries initial public offering (IPO) marks the third in the mainboard vertical.

Meanwhile, the 1988 incorporated company have reserved 35 per cent of the total issue for retail investors, 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15 per cent is allocated for high net-worth individuals (HNIs). The expected date for allotment of shares is May 26, with listing expected on May 28 on both bourses Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The main objective of the IPO is to reduce debt burden. The company will utilise Rs 1,618.1 crore out of net IPO proceeds for repayment of debt, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The IPO of Belrise Industries, which caters to major auto labels like Tata Motors, Bajaj, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Hero, and Royal Enfield, is being managed by Jefferies India, HSBC Securities, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital. The appointed registrar is Link Intime India.

Belrise Industries IPO GMP

Ahead of the issue opening, Belrise Industries GMP is hovering around Rs 14, which translates to premium of 16 per cent.

Belrise Industries is a well-established supplier of safety-critical automotive parts. The company is a key producer of polymer components, suspension parts, metal chassis systems, exhaust systems catering to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.