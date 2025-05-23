Belrise Industries IPO Oversubscribed 6x on Final Day; Check latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Belrise Industries Ltd drew strong investor interest across the board, closing with an overall subscription of 6 times on its final day. The auto component manufacturer witnessed robust demand, especially from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who bid 23.24 times their allotted quota. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.75 times, while the retail segment saw 2.75 times subscription, indicating healthy participation despite broader market volatility.

Belrise IPO: GMP

In the grey market, Belrise shares are quoting at a premium of Rs 23 over the upper end of the price band, which is set at Rs 90, as per market watchers. This suggests optimism around the company’s listing prospects, supported by its solid business fundamentals and growth trajectory.

Belrise IPO: Capital structure

The Rs 2,150 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue, with no offer-for-sale component. The company has set a price band of Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share, and investors were required to bid in lots of 166 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,940 at the upper price band.

Belrise IPO: Usage of Proceeds

Belrise revealed that the proceeds from the offering will primarily be used to pare down Rs 1,618 crore in debt, while the remainder will go towards general corporate purposes. The IPO opened for subscription on May 21 and closed on May 23, 2025, as per market watchers.

Company Background

Founded in 1988 as Badve Engineering, Belrise Industries has grown into a key Tier-1 supplier to the Indian automotive sector. The company manufactures a range of automotive components including chassis systems, suspension parts, exhaust systems, and polymer modules.

Belrise IPO: Key Dates Ahead

Investors can expect the basis of allotment to be finalized on May 28, with refunds likely to be initiated by May 29. Shares of Belrise Industries are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on May 30, 2025, as per market watchers

Belrise IPO: Business Outlook