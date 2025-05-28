Belrise Industries Share Price: Auto Comp Maker Lists Near Rs 100 On BSE, NSE With 11% Premium – Check Listing Price

Belrise Industries Share Price: Belrise Industries Ltd, formerly known for its legacy in auto component manufacturing, made a strong debut on Dalal Street on May 28, 2025.

The shares were listed at a premium of Rs 98.50 on the BSE, reflecting a 9.4% gain, and Rs 100 on the NSE, marking an 11.11% increase over the issue price of Rs 90 per share.

The stock opened enthusiastically despite later trading at Rs 94.46, down 4.10% from the listing high, but still up 4.96% over the issue price.

Belrise Industries IPO Details

The Rs 2,150 crore IPO of Belrise Industries was a pure fresh issue of 23.89 crore equity shares. It was open for subscription from May 21 to May 23, 2025, and the allotment was finalised on May 26.

The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 90 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 166 shares for retail investors, amounting to Rs 14,110.

Due to expected oversubscription, investors were advised to bid at the cutoff price of around Rs 14,940. For non-institutional investors (sNII and bNII), the minimum investment was Rs 2,09,160 and Rs 10,00,980, respectively.

Belrise Industries IPO GMP

The last reported grey market premium (GMP) for Belrise was Rs 21, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 111 and a potential gain of around 23.33%.

Belrise Industries Company Profile

Incorporated in 1988, Belrise Industries is a prominent Indian automotive component manufacturer. It provides a wide range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial, and agricultural vehicles.

Its product lineup includes metal chassis systems, polymer components, suspension systems, body-in-white components, and exhaust systems.