BEML Share Price Target 2025: Rs 15,139 Crore Order Book In FY25, Stock Up 21% In One Week – What Should Investors Do?

BEML Share Price Target 2025: BEML is a government-owned company in India that makes heavy equipment used in construction, mining, railways, and defence. It operates in three main areas: Mining & Construction, Rail & Metro, and Defence & Aerospace.

BEML provides products to various sectors like defence, railways, mining, power, and infrastructure, with factories in Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields, Mysore, and Palakkad.

The company's stock has performed strongly in recent weeks. It has gone up by 21.39% in the past week and 29.76% in the past two weeks.

Currently, BEML is trading at Rs 4,311.80, up 0.76% today, and has gained 83.81% from its 52-week low.

BEML Q4FY25 Earnings

BEML reported a net profit of Rs 287.55 crore in Q4 FY25, which is an 11.9% increase compared to Rs 256.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 1,656.36 crore, up from Rs 1,518.25 crore in Q4 FY24. For the full year FY25, profit grew slightly to Rs 292.52 crore, compared to Rs 281.77 crore in the previous year. However, full-year revenue dipped slightly to Rs 4,045.95 crore from Rs 4,096.56 crore in FY24.

BEML Order Book

BEML closed FY25 with a strong order book of Rs 15,139 crore. In Q4 alone, it received new orders worth Rs 1,564 crore and executed orders worth Rs 1,035 crore.

Out of the total order book, Rs 14,610 crore is expected to be executed in the current financial year, while Rs 4,233 crore will be carried forward for future execution.

BEML Share Price Target 2025

According to Trendlyne, BEML has a "BUY" recommendation based on the views of two analysts. However, the average target price is Rs 3838, which is 11.23% lower than its current market price, indicating that the stock might be slightly overvalued at present levels.

Strong Financial Durability

BEML boasts a durability score of 60, signalling high financial strength. This score reflects consistent financial performance, including stable revenues, reliable cash flows, and relatively low debt levels.

A score above 55 is generally considered strong, suggesting that BEML has stood the test of time and maintained resilience in different market conditions.

P/E Valuation: In the "Sell Zone"

The stock trades at a P/E (Price-to-Earnings) ratio of 61.5, significantly higher than its historical average.

Notably, BEML has spent 75.2% of the time below this P/E level, placing it in what analysts call the "PE Sell Zone".

This suggests that much of the stock's potential upside may already be factored into the price, and a correction or consolidation might be due.

Technical View: Upside Potential Remains

Despite the valuation concerns, Nilesh Jain, Head of Derivatives and Technical Research at Centrum Broking Ltd., remains optimistic.

He believes BEML could increase towards Rs 4800, with strong support at Rs 4050. This technical view suggests that while valuations are high, momentum and investor sentiment could still drive the stock higher.

BEML Share Price History

BEML has delivered impressive returns for its investors over various time frames. In just the past month, the stock has surged by 41.51%.

Over the longer term, BEML has shown strong performance, gaining 203.14% in 2 years, 296.19% in 3 years, and an outstanding 789.36% over the past 5 years.

Over 10 years, the stock has appreciated by 446.62%, reflecting its consistent growth.

The stock’s 52-week high stands at Rs 5,489.15, while the 52-week low is Rs 2,346.35. BEML is part of the BSE 500 index and has a full market capitalisation of Rs 17,995.84 crore.