Beware Of New EPFO Form: EPFO Dispels Rumors Of New Pension Form

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is facing a case of misinformation regarding a supposed new pension form. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has also dismissed viral social media posts suggesting that the EPFO has mandated pensioners to fill out a new form to avoid the discontinuation of pension on Monday.

There is widespread concern among pensioners and this clarification aims to pacify these concerns.

Government To Tackle Fake News

Additionally, the government has taken an initiative to combat fake news, through PIB Fact Check which keeps addressing these misleading messages circulating on platforms like WhatsApp.

According to these messages, the EPFO introduced a new form and set a submission deadline of June 30, warning that failure to comply would result in the suspension of monthly pensions. But this was false information.

PIB also refuted these claims saying, "This claim is fake. EPFO has not issued any such directive."

What Should Pensioners Do?

In times when fraudulent information is circulating in abundance and there is widespread misinformation, pensioners are advised to remain vigilant and rely only on verified sources for information.