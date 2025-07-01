Need A Credit Card When You're Self Employed? Here's All You Need To Know

Since more and more Indians have been choosing self-employment lately, whether it is through freelancing, contract work, or even if it is with starting their own business, the non-traditional workforce is growing as a faster pace.

While this does offer flexibility as well as independence, it can also make it harder to get financial instruments like credit cards, especially without a steady monthly income.

So if you are self-employed in India and wish to get a credit card, this guide tells you everything you need to know.

Can Self-Employed People Get A Credit Card?

Absolutely! It is possible for self-employed people to get a credit card in India provided they are willing to prove the following:

* Verified Income (business statement or ITRs)

* Having a good credit score

* Providing proof of stable business

The criteria for issuing credit cards to self-employed individuals like independent contractors, doctors, architects, consultants, traders, and business owners.

Eligibility Criteria For Self-Employed Individuals

Though each issuer defines different eligibility standards, the general criteria includes:

Age range: 21 to 65.

Annual income: Minimum Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh (verified by ITR).

Years of business: 1 to 3 consecutive years.

Desirable credit score: 700 or higher.

Nationality: Citizen of India.

What Documents Do You Need?

Here is a list of documents that self-employed individuals will need when they are applying for a credit card: