Bharat Seats Share Price Today: Stock Hits 20% Upper Circuit - Here's Why

Shares of Bharat Seats Ltd. surged 20% on the BSE on Tuesday, hitting the upper circuit after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25. The automotive components manufacturer, which supplies seating systems and interiors to Maruti Suzuki, impressed investors with robust growth in both revenue and profit.

Bharat Seats financial highlights

In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Bharat Seats posted a net profit of Rs 11.4 crore, registering a 42.5% increase from Rs 8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s total revenue from operations jumped 41.4% year-on-year to Rs 393 crore, compared to Rs 278 crore in Q4 FY24. However, the company's EBITDA margin saw a slight contraction to 5.8% from 6.1% in the corresponding period last year.



For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, the company registered a net profit of Rs 32.7 crore versus Rs 25.05 crore in FY24. Its total income for the year rose to Rs 1,299 crore, up from Rs 1,071 crore in the previous year.

Market Reaction and Analyst Take

The upbeat numbers triggered a sharp rally in the stock, pushing it to the upper circuit limit of Rs 90.39 on NSE, marking a 20% gain for the day. Market analysts attributed the surge to investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, supported by its deep integration with Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker.

Alliance with Maruti giving rich dividends