"Bharat Steps Up Efforts To Be A Product Nation": Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails India's Chip-Making Strides

India's push to build its own semiconductor ecosystem received fresh endorsement after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw applauded the progress in chip manufacturing, dubbing it a critical step toward becoming a “product nation”.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X penned, "Chipsets with our own IP is an important objective in this journey," highlighting the government's semiconductor mission and the Design Linked Incentives (DLI) scheme aimed at supporting startups in chip design.

"Bharat steps up efforts to be a product nation. Chipsets with our own IP is an important objective in this journey. Our semiconductor mission has a component - Design Linked Incentives (DLI) - to encourage startups who innovate and design chips. Supported by DLI Scheme and IIT-M expertise, Mindgrove Technologies has designed secure IoT chips," the minister posted.

He pointed to IIT-M incubated Mindgrove Technologies as an instance of how innovation and policy support are combining to create secure IoT chips for strategic and commercial applications. Founded in 2021, Mindgrove designs innovative SoCs and hardware in India for the global market.

The chips are designed for devices such as CCTV cameras, industrial applications under Industry 4.0, and other Internet of Things (IoT) products.

Mindgrove Technologies, a fabless semiconductor start-up, recently confirmed that it has placed its first mass manufacturing order for secure IoT chips with its foundry partner, as per the media report cited by the Minister.