Bharti Airtel Declines 4% After Pastel Ltd Offloads 5.1 Crore Shares Via Block Deal

The shares of the Sunil Bharti Mittal led Bharti Airtel declined 4% to Rs 2,009.35 apiece after Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel)'s parent firm Pastel Ltd is likely to sell around 0.8% stake in the telecom major.

The complete block size is estimated at Rs 10,350 crore, with a floor price of Rs 2,030 per share, signalling a a 3.1% discount to the telecom services provider's current market price.

The transaction via block deals will see Pastel Ltd sell 5.1 crore shares, according to a Motilal Oswal brokerage note, which held a “positive” view on the stock.

Earlier this year, Indian Continent Investment, a promoter of Bharti Airtel, offloaded nearly 1% stake, translating to Rs 60 million shares for ₹11,200 crore through a market transaction.

Advertisement

The New-Delhi headquartered telecom company said the placement attracted strong demand from marquee domestic and global Lon-term investors, including fresh and existing stakeholders.

Advertisement

The proceeds from that sale were earmarked to improve the promoter’s balance sheet and maintain leverage.

As of the quarter ending June, Bharti Telecom held 40.47% stake in Bharti Airtel, while Pastel, and Indian Continent Investment and owned 8.32% and 2.47%, respectively.

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results

In the quarter-ended September 2025, Bharti Airtel Ltd posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,791 crore, marking a 14.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as against Rs 5,948 crore apiece.