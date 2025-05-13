Bharti Airtel Q4 Results 2025: Telco Net Profit Zooms 432% To Rs 11,022 Cr; Declares Rs 16 Dividend - Check Revenue, EBITDA

Bharti Airtel has announced its audited consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, reporting impressive financial performance. | Image: Image from Reuters

The company posted a substantial 432% rise in net profit, which stood at Rs 11,022 crore, compared to Rs 2,071.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The telco ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 245 as compared to Rs 209 in Q4 FY24.

Bharti Airtel Q4 FY25 Revenue

Total revenues for the quarter reached Rs 47,876 crore, reflecting a 27.3% year-on-year growth. This was driven by strong contributions across its operations in 15 countries, increasing its overall customer base to approximately 591 million.

Bharti Airtel Q4 FY25 EBITDA

Bharti Airtel’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) amounted to Rs 27,404 crore, up 39.9% year-on-year, resulting in an improved EBITDA margin of 57.2%, up from 52.1% in Q4 FY24.

The company also reported an EBITDA after lease (EBITDAaL) of Rs 24,384 crore, reflecting a 48% increase, with an EBITDAaL margin of 50.9%.

The company’s EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) for the quarter reached Rs 14,950 crore, up 58.7% from Q4 FY24, yielding an EBIT margin of 31.2%.

Profit before tax also saw a significant increase, rising by 85.8% to reach Rs 9,724 crore, while the net income (before exceptional items) for the quarter stood at Rs 5,223 crore, up 76.9% year-on-year.

For the full financial year 2024-25, Bharti Airtel reported total revenues of Rs 172,985 crore, a 15.3% increase from the previous year, and a net income (before exceptional items) of Rs 17,573 crore, marking a 55.4% growth.

Bharti Airtel Dividend 2025