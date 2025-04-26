Bharti Airtel Q4 Results FY25 Date And Time: Check Quarterly Earnings Schedule Of Telecom Company

As India’s Q4 earnings season heats up, with major players like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank already releasing their numbers, all eyes are now on telecom giant Bharti Airtel. The company is set to announce its fourth-quarter results soon, adding further momentum to sectoral updates.



Airtel Q4 Results FY25 Date and Time

Bharti Airtel has officially scheduled its Q4 FY25 results announcement for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.



"The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended on March 31, 2025," the company mentioned in its exchange filing.



Airtel Dividend 2025

As of now, Bharti Airtel has not indicated whether it will announce a dividend along with its Q4 results. Investors keenly awaiting a dividend update may have to wait until the official earnings call for any potential announcement.

