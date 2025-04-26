Bharti Airtel Q4 Results FY25 Date And Time: Check Quarterly Earnings Schedule Of Telecom Company

Updated April 26th 2025, 16:39 IST
As India’s Q4 earnings season heats up, with major players like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank already releasing their numbers, all eyes are now on telecom giant Bharti Airtel. The company is set to announce its fourth-quarter results soon, adding further momentum to sectoral updates.
Airtel Q4 Results FY25 Date and Time
Bharti Airtel has officially scheduled its Q4 FY25 results announcement for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
"The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended on March 31, 2025," the company mentioned in its exchange filing.
Airtel Dividend 2025
As of now, Bharti Airtel has not indicated whether it will announce a dividend along with its Q4 results. Investors keenly awaiting a dividend update may have to wait until the official earnings call for any potential announcement.
Airtel Trading Window: Closed Until Mid-May
Alongside the results announcement, Airtel also informed about the trading window closure in line with its Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading.
"For the above purpose and as per the Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from Tuesday, April 01, 2025, to Thursday, May 15, 2025 (both days inclusive)," the filing stated.
Bharti Airtel Share Price
On April 25, 2025, Bharti Airtel's stock closed at Rs 1,815.60, down by 1.58%. On the same day, the stock opened at Rs 1,845.10, hit a high of Rs 1,860.55, and touched a low of Rs 1,806.80.
Bharti Airtel Share Price History
Over longer time frames, Airtel’s stock has demonstrated strong resilience:
10 years: Gained 404.45%
5 years: Gained 274.00%
1 year: Gained 35.90%
6 months: Gained 9.08%
1 month: Gained 4.72%
1 week: Declined 3.90%
With Airtel’s earnings report just around the corner, markets and investors will be closely watching the company’s financial performance, growth guidance, and any strategic updates.
