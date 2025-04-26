Q4 Results Today: IDFC First Bank, India Cements, SBFC Finance Among 13 Firms Set to Announce Results Today

The earnings season is in full swing as a flurry of corporate results continue to pour in for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2025. According to the BSE calendar, Saturday, April 26, will see as many as 13 companies across diverse sectors announce their Q4 FY25 earnings.



The companies slated to report include private sector lenders, refiners, chemical firms, and consumer goods players, offering investors a broad snapshot of India's economic pulse post-March 2025.



Key Companies to Watch

Among the most anticipated results is IDFC First Bank, which has steadily transformed from an infrastructure-focused lender to a retail banking player following its 2018 merger with Capital First. Based in Mumbai, the bank's performance is seen as a bellwether for India’s private banking sector, especially in retail loan growth.



Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is another key name. A subsidiary of ONGC, MRPL is a government-owned entity under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.



SBFC Finance, a Mumbai-based financial services company catering to small businesses, is also on the radar. Its performance could offer insights into credit demand in the MSME segment—a space that has been gaining traction with policymakers and lenders alike.

