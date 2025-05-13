Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Today: What To Expect From The Stock That’s Gained 440% In 10 Years

As India’s Q4 earnings season intensifies, Bharti Airtel is under the spotlight with its Q4 FY25 results scheduled for release on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Ahead of the Q4 earnings announcement, Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel’s stock is showing resilience. As of 11:03 AM on Tuesday, the share was trading at Rs 1,859.75, down Rs 12.45 (-0.66%).

Brokerage house Emkay Global remains cautiously optimistic about Airtel’s short-term trend. In a report previewing Airtel’s Q4 results,



Emkay noted: “In the short term, the stock is in sideways to bullish momentum. It will hold bullish tone above 1840 level.”



Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Preview



Further, the brokerage highlighted a long build-up trend, observing that: “Long build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +14.3%, Price +7.8%). At $1004 million, Open Interest is above its 1-year mean [+1.65 SD].”





They also noted that the 1-month volatility spread vis-à-vis NIFTY is slightly cheap compared to historical averages, with a 6.6 IV vs 10.3 IV average spread just a day before the earnings release.

Options Activity & Key Levels to Watch

In the options market, maximum call and put Open Interest (OI) is seen at Rs 1,900 and Rs 1,800 strike prices, respectively. A call addition of 429 lots at the Rs 1,860 strike and a put addition of 285 lots at the same level indicate heightened interest and positioning at current price levels.



Bharti Airtel Q4 Results FY25 Date And Time

Bharti Airtel has confirmed the date for its quarterly earnings release in an exchange filing:

“The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended on March 31, 2025,” the company said.



Dividend Watch: Awaiting Official Word

As of now, Bharti Airtel has not confirmed whether it will declare a dividend with its Q4 results. Investors keen on a payout will have to wait until the official earnings call or press release for further clarity.

Bharti Airtel Share Price History

Over the years, Bharti Airtel has delivered robust returns:

10-year gain: +439.41%

5-year gain: +240.82%

3-year gain: +169.80%

1-year gain: +44.57%

6-month gain: +19.97%

3-month gain: +8.53%

1-month gain: +5.84%

Last 1 week: down -2.16%