Bharti Airtel Slips Over 2% as Singtel Sells $1.54 Billion Stake

Shares of Bharti Airtel came under pressure on Friday, falling over 2% in intraday trade, after Singapore-based telecommunications major Singtel sold a 1.2% stake in the Indian telecom firm for $1.54 billion (approx. Rs 2,800 crore).

The sale was executed via block deals in the open market by Singtel’s wholly owned subsidiary Pastel Ltd, which offloaded 71 million shares at Rs1,814 apiece—a 2.8% discount to Airtel’s previous close. The transaction trimmed Singtel’s direct holding in Bharti Airtel from 29.5% to 28.3%.

Strategic exit

Singtel, which has been invested in Airtel for over two decades, termed the move as part of a broader capital allocation strategy. The company said the funds will help support investments in core growth areas while returning value to shareholders.

“This transaction reflects our continued efforts to unlock value from our passive holdings, optimize capital use, and recycle funds into higher-yielding opportunities,” Singtel said in a statement.

It may be recalled that this this isn’t Singtel’s first stake reduction in Airtel. The group had earlier sold 3.3% of its shares to Bharti Telecom in 2022 and an additional 0.8% to U.S.-based GQG Partners in 2024.

Stock Reaction

Bharti Airtel’s stock reacted to the development with a modest decline. It dropped to an intraday low of Rs 1,817.50 on the BSE before settling slightly lower by close. Meanwhile, Singtel’s shares gained around 1.1% on the Singapore Exchange, buoyed by the cash infusion and investor confidence in its divestment plan.

No impact on Business

Despite the dip, Airtel affirms that it remains among India’s top telecom players, with a solid subscriber base and growing interest in 5G and digital services. Analysts noted that while stake sales by long-term investors can briefly impact sentiment, they don’t necessarily reflect the underlying fundamentals of the company.