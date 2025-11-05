Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Begins Deliveries of S1 Pro+ with Indigenous 4680 Bharat Cell

Ola Electric has begun deliveries of its S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) scooters powered by the company’s indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell. The new battery pack marks a significant step for the Bengaluru-based EV maker, which claims to be the first in India to fully design and manufacture both the battery cell and pack in-house.

The locally produced 4680 Bharat Cell, unveiled earlier this year, is designed to enhance range, performance, and safety standards in Ola’s electric vehicles. The company said the development aligns with its long-term plan to reduce dependence on imported components and strengthen India’s EV supply chain.

The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) comes equipped with a 13 kW motor and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.1 seconds. It offers a claimed range of 320 km (IDC with DIY mode) and features four riding modes — Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. Other additions include dual ABS, disc brakes on both wheels, and an updated ergonomic design with two-tone seats and new colour options.

Earlier, Ola Electric secured certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under the latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 safety standards for its 4680 Bharat Cell in the 5.2 kWh configuration. These standards, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, set the benchmark for thermal and electrical safety in EV batteries.

The company’s broader product lineup includes variants across the S1 Gen 3 scooter range and the Roadster X motorcycle portfolio. Prices for the S1 range start at ₹84,999 for the base Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh) and go up to ₹1,90,338 for the top-end S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh). The Roadster X motorcycles are priced between ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, depending on configuration.

Ola manufactures its vehicles and batteries at the Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, supported by its Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. The company operates over 4,000 experience centres across India, alongside its online direct-to-customer platform.