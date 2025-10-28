Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Gets ARAI Nod for 4680 Bharat Cell Battery Pack, Paving Way for In-House Powered EVs

Ola Electric, an Electric Vehicle (EV) starttup founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, has received certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell-based 5.2 kWh battery pack, marking a major step toward the company’s goal of building a fully integrated electric vehicle ecosystem in India. The certification, granted under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 standards, makes Ola Electric the first Indian EV manufacturer to secure approval for a battery pack built entirely in-house. The new pack is expected to debut soon in the company’s S1 Pro+ electric scooter, which will become the first Ola vehicle powered by its own cell technology. Until now, Ola’s scooters and motorcycles have relied on third-party battery cells, all compliant with AIS-156 norms. The transition to in-house 4680 Bharat Cells signals a move towards greater vertical integration, which could enhance performance, extend range, and reduce dependence on global supply chains.

Also Read: Ola Electric Becomes India’s First EV Maker to Get Government Certification for Rare-Earth-Free Motor | Republic World



According to the company, the certification process for the 4680-pack involved extensive testing for safety, reliability, and performance across extreme weather and operational conditions. The tests included water immersion, vibration endurance, and thermal shock resistance, designed to meet some of the most stringent international benchmarks.



Ola Electric said it will begin deliveries of vehicles equipped with the certified 5.2 kWh packs “soon,” as it continues to ramp up production capacity at its upcoming Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. The facility is intended to become one of India’s largest battery and EV component manufacturing hubs.



The Bengaluru-based firm claimed that the 4680 Bharat Cell certification marks a significant milestone for the Bengaluru-based company’s localization efforts. By developing and manufacturing its own cells, Ola aims to reduce costs, improve supply security, and strengthen India’s position in the global electric mobility market.