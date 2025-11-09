Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Refutes Tech Leak Allegations, Says 4680 Bharat Cell Built on Advanced Indigenous Technology

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric has dismissed recent media reports suggesting its involvement in a technology leak related to battery cell designs, calling the allegations “misleading and completely baseless.” In a statement issued on Saturday, the electric vehicle maker said the claims—originating from a South Korean publication—were part of an attempt by a foreign competitor to discredit India’s growing battery technology ecosystem. According to the report cited by Ola, a former LG Energy Solution executive allegedly tried to share pouch cell technology with the company. Ola Electric clarified that it has no connection with the said executive and that pouch cell technology is “dated and not even an area of research or commercial interest” for the firm.

Instead, Ola said its 4680 Bharat Cell is based on a “more advanced dry electrode technology in a cylindrical form factor,” developed entirely in-house. The company recently began commercial production of the 4680 Bharat Cell, which it described as India’s first indigenous large-format cell designed to rival international battery makers.



“The timing of the media leak coincides with our 4680 Bharat Cell entering commercial production,” the company said, alleging that fears of losing business opportunities to Ola may have triggered “an orchestrated attack” by a foreign rival.



Ola Electric added that it continues to invest heavily in cell research and development, noting that its Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru employs over 250 specialists and that the company holds 720 patent filings, including 124 granted patents.



The firm also highlighted the establishment of India’s first operational gigafactory, built with a cumulative investment of ₹2,500 crore, as part of its broader effort to strengthen domestic energy manufacturing capabilities.



“Ola Electric values intellectual property and the effort that drives true innovation,” the company said, crediting government policies for fostering a supportive ecosystem for indigenous R&D and advanced manufacturing.





