BHEL Share Price: 647% Jump In 5 Years! Rs 6,500 Cr Order From Adani Power, Dividend Record Date In July — Is It Time To Buy?

Shares of Maharatna PSU, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) climbed nearly 3 per cent on Friday after the company announced a major order win from Adani Power Limited. The BHEL stock was trading at Rs 266.95, up Rs 2.90 or 1.10 per cent, and touched an intraday high of Rs 272.

Investors reacted positively to the news, as the order adds to the company’s already strong pipeline of projects and marks another big contract from the private power sector. In the last two years, BHEL’s share price has risen by 204.20%. Over the past five years, the stock has delivered an impressive return of 647.20%.

BHEL Order From Adani Power

BHEL stated that it has received a Letter of Award from Adani Power to manufacture and supply six turbines, each with an installed capacity of 800 megawatts, for the establishment of new thermal power plants. Adani Power has emerged as BHEL’s largest private client in recent times.

With this new order, Adani Power’s total orders with BHEL now stand at 20 boilers and turbines combined. This development underscores the increasing demand for power equipment as India expands its electricity generation capacity.

BHEL Q4 Order Book

BHEL has been showing a remarkable turnaround after facing weak order inflows for several years. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported a total order book of Rs 1,95,922 crore. The power segment contributed nearly 75 per cent of this. With the fresh Adani Power order, BHEL’s order book has now crossed Rs 2 lakh crore.

The company secured its highest-ever order inflows in FY 2024–25, totalling Rs 92,534 crore. Orders in the power sector alone were worth Rs 81,349 crore, while the industrial segment contributed Rs 11,185 crore.

BHEL Q4 Results 2025

On the financial front, BHEL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 504.45 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 489.62 crore a year ago. The company’s total income in the quarter rose to Rs 9,142.64 crore from Rs 8,416.84 crore. For the entire FY 2024–25, BHEL’s net profit more than doubled to Rs 533.90 crore from Rs 282.22 crore in the previous year. Total income for the year increased to Rs 28,804.79 crore from Rs 24,439.05 crore.

BHEL Share Price Target: Is It Time To Buy?

According to data from Trendlyne data, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has a Durability Score of 75, indicating high financial strength with stable revenues, healthy cash flows, and low debt. The company’s Valuation Score stands at 41, suggesting a mid-range valuation.

Trendlyne also noted that BHEL has spent about 74.6% of the time below its current P/E of 174, placing it in the P/E Sell Zone, which means most of the gains may already have been realised.

The consensus recommendation from 17 analysts is to HOLD the stock. The average share price target is Rs 225.24, which is about 15.4% lower than the current market price, pointing to a potential downside from here.

BHEL Dividend 2025

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 25 per cent, or 50 paise per share.

BHEL Dividend 2025 Record Date

The company has announced that Friday, 11th July 2025, will be the record date to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

The dividend will be paid if it is approved by the members at the upcoming 61st Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 25th July 2025. Once approved, the dividend will be distributed within 30 days of declaration, by or before 23rd August 2025.