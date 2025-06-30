Jio Financial Share Price Jumps Today – Here's Why Mukesh Ambani‑Led Stock Is on Rise

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services gained over 2% in early trade on Monday morning this marking the fifth consecutive session of gains for the stock.

On BSE, the stock opened at Rs 327.35 and went a high of 331.90, at the moment of writing this story at 10:55 AM stock is trading at 326.35 +2.80 (+0.87%)

A similar trend was seen on the NSE, stock opened at Rs 326.90 and went a high of Rs 331.90. At 10:56 am, the stock is trading at Rs 325.8,0 up by 2.35 pts or 0.73 %.

Why is the stock on the move?

Mukesh Ambani's stock is on the rise today, as last Friday, the company got certified with Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited (“JBBPL”) to act as a Stock Broker / Clearing Member

'Please note that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has granted a certificate of registration dated June 25, 2025 to Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited (“JBBPL”) to act as a Stock Broker / Clearing Member. The Company has received an intimation from JBBPL on June 26, 2025 at 11.09 a.m.,' as mentioned in the exchange filing.

Also, on Friday only, the stock gained over 5% in the trading session.

Jio Financial Share Price History