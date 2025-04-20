BHEL Share Price Target: Maharatna PSU Hits Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore Order Book In FY25 – Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BHEL Share Price Target: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a Maharatna PSU in the energy and infrastructure sector, has reported a provisional revenue of Rs 27,350 crore for FY 2024–25, registering a growth of around 19% over the previous year, according to BSE filings.

The company achieved its highest-ever order inflows during the year at Rs 92,534 crore. With this, BHEL’s total order book at the end of the financial year stands at Rs 1,95,922 crore.

In the power sector, BHEL secured orders worth Rs 81,349 crore, maintaining its leadership position. The industrial segment recorded fresh orders of Rs 11,185 crore, reflecting its presence in transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment.

On the execution front, BHEL commissioned or synchronised 8.1 GW of thermal power capacity during the year.

BHEL Share Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) closed at Rs 227.50, showing a gain of Rs 1.55 or 0.69% from the previous close of Rs 225.95. The stock opened at Rs 228.65 and moved between a high of Rs 229.35 and a low of Rs 224.55 during the trading session. Over the past 52 weeks, BHEL has recorded a high of Rs 335.40 and a low of Rs 176.00.

At its current price, the stock is trading approximately 32.21% below its 52-week high. The company's full market capitalisation stands at Rs 79,216.94 crore.

BHEL Share Price History

According to Trendlyne, BHEL has been rated 'Hold' with a share price target of Rs 213. Revenue growth is forecast at 29.5%, and profit growth is estimated at 280% for FY 2025, based on top 18 analyst calls.

BHEL's share price has gone up 7.41% in the last week and 4.02% in the past two weeks. Over one month, it rose 16.49%, and in three months, it gained 6.33%.

However, it is down 2.44% so far this year, with a 10.45% drop in the past six months and an 11.60% fall over one year.

Over the long term, the stock has performed well, up 213.36% in two years, 315.90% in three years, 941.19% in five years, and 45.24% in ten years.