Big Boost For Bihar Development! PM Modi Launches Rs 12,000 Crore Development Projects In Gaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 12,000 crore in Gaya, Bihar, spanning power, healthcare and infrastructure. Addressing a public gathering, Modi said the projects would strengthen the state’s industrial capacity and generate employment opportunities, particularly for the youth. He inaugurated a new hospital and research centre in Gaya, which includes a cancer treatment facility, and announced progress on power plants in Buxar, Aurangabad and Bhagalpur. A major industrial area is also planned in Dobhi, Gaya district. Housing for the poor remained a focus of his speech. Modi said more than four crore “pucca” houses have been built nationwide in the past 11 years, with over 38 lakh in Bihar alone. He added that around 16,000 families in the Magadh region recently received homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Prime Minister also touched on security, referring to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and claimed that India’s “Operation Sindoor” has changed the country’s defence posture. “No one can escape after sending terrorists into India,” he said, adding that India’s missile defences had successfully neutralised cross-border threats. Modi linked Bihar’s development to his government’s broader national priorities, recalling the state’s difficult years under what he termed the “lantern regime,” when Maoist violence and power shortages were widespread. He contrasted that period with current efforts to expand energy supply, modernise railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme, and improve connectivity.

As an example, he pointed to the Aunta–Simaria section, where he had laid the foundation stone earlier and is now inaugurating the project himself. The bridge, Modi said, will not only link roads but also provide a vital connection between North and South Bihar. Heavy vehicles that once had to detour 150 kilometres via Gandhi Setu will now have a direct route, easing trade flows, reducing travel time for industries, and making pilgrimages smoother. He stressed that projects launched under his government would be completed on schedule.



On employment, Modi cited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s teacher recruitment drive and highlighted his government’s new Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, under which first-time private sector employees will receive Rs 15,000 in direct support, alongside incentives for employers.



The Prime Minister also sharpened his attack on the opposition. He accused rival parties of corruption, vote-bank politics and neglect of Bihar’s development, while announcing plans for a new anti-corruption law that would apply even to chief ministers and Union ministers. He further pledged to launch a “Demography Mission” aimed at identifying and removing infiltrators, alleging demographic changes in Bihar’s border districts.



The event was attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union ministers including Chirag Paswan, Giriraj Singh and Jitan Ram Manjhi.