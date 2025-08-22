PM Modi’s Big Infrastructure Push in Bihar and Bengal: To Inaugurate Rs 18,000 Crore Projects, Launch Metro, Roads and Flag Off New Trains | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar and West Bengal today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 18,000 crore, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

The visit includes key infrastructure launches, railway connectivity boosts, and urban development milestones.

Major Announcements in Bihar

At around 11 AM in Gaya, Bihar, PM Modi will launch and inaugurate projects worth Rs 13,000 crore.

Key Highlights are:

Inauguration of the Aunta–Simaria bridge on River Ganga an 8.15 km project, including a 1.86 km-long six-lane bridge on NH-31, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,870 crore. This bridge provides direct connectivity between Mokama (Patna) and Begusarai, reducing detours of over 100 km for heavy vehicles.

Inauguration of the Bakhtiyarpur–Mokama four-lane NH-31 section, built for Rs 1,900 crore, to reduce congestion and improve freight movement.

Launch of the Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660x1 MW), a Rs 6,880 crore energy project that will boost regional power supply and reliability.

Opening of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Muzaffarpur, which will offer advanced, affordable cancer care to Bihar and neighbouring states.

Inauguration of sewerage infrastructure in Munger and foundation stones for similar projects in Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Lakhisarai, and Jamui under Namami Gange and AMRUT 2.0.

Launch of rural and urban housing under PMAY, with over 16,000 beneficiaries receiving homes.

Flagging off two trains:

Amrit Bharat Express (Gaya-Delhi) to enhance long-distance passenger comfort.

Buddhist Circuit Train (Vaishali-Koderma) to promote religious tourism.

Inaugurations in West Bengal

In the second half of the day, around 4:15 PM in Kolkata, the Prime Minister will inaugurate metro projects and development works worth over ₹5,200 crore, including:

Flagging off newly built metro sections, and taking a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Airport) and back.

Launch of Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service, improving airport connectivity.

Virtual flag-off of Sealdah–Esplanade and Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro routes, significantly reducing travel time and easing congestion in busy areas of the city.

Inauguration of a new subway at Howrah Metro Station to enhance pedestrian connectivity.

Foundation stone laying for 6-lane Kona Expressway (7.2 km), worth over ₹1,200 crore, improving road connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata.

Focus on Connectivity and Urban Growth