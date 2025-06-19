Big Boost for Delhi Commuters! New Unified Transport Body to Fix Last-Mile Hassles

In a bid to enhance last-mile connectivity and bring coherence to the city's fragmented public transport system, the Delhi government is set to establish a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA). This proposed body will serve as a central hub for coordinating the efforts of various transport-related departments operating across the capital. UMTA will bring under one umbrella key stakeholders such as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), the Traffic Police, and municipal agencies.

Its primary role will be to ensure seamless coordination between these entities, enabling a more integrated and efficient public transport experience for Delhi's commuters. According to a government official, the authority’s responsibilities will include monitoring and guiding transport projects undertaken by different agencies, integrating routes across different modes of travel, and resolving challenges related to unified ticketing systems and feeder services.

Although the government initially intended to seek cabinet approval for setting up UMTA, it has now opted to move forward without waiting for formal clearance.



Media reports, citing sources, indicate that UMTA will soon initiate surveys and draft a comprehensive plan aimed at harmonising the city’s various transport modes. The objective is to ensure that commuters exiting a Metro station can readily switch to buses, auto-rickshaws, or other forms of transport without inconvenience.



The Delhi government is also holding consultations with key departments including the Pollution Control Board, Traffic Police, Urban Development, and Finance to align UMTA’s objectives with broader policy goals.



Technology adoption is expected to be a cornerstone of the new authority's strategy, with emphasis on smart mobility solutions, traffic decongestion, and enhancing the overall appeal of public transport through better coverage and reliability.



An official announcement outlining UMTA’s structure and timeline is anticipated shortly. Once it comes into force, the authority could pave the way for initiatives like multi-modal travel cards, unified app-based ticketing, and a more robust network of feeder services—ultimately making urban travel in Delhi more convenient and commuter-friendly.





