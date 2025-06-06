PM Modi Launches 200 E-Buses to Navigate Delhi’s Narrow Lanes and Cut Pollution - A Big Step Towards Cleaner, Smarter City Transport!

New Delhi: In a major push for sustainable urban mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off 200 new electric buses in Delhi to help improve public transport, reduce pollution, and ensure smooth navigation through the city's narrow lanes.

The launch is part of a broader initiative led by the Delhi government and supported by the Centre to shift the capital's transport network towards clean and electric mobility.“Building a clean and green Delhi! Flagged off Electric Buses under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility,” PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

Delhi’s Narrow Lanes Get Smart Solution

The newly launched e-buses are specially designed to manoeuvre through the capital’s congested and tight inner roads — areas that regular large buses often avoid. Officials say this step will help bring last-mile connectivity, particularly to older parts of the city.

With this rollout, Delhi now has 660 electric buses on its roads, including the 460 earlier introduced under the DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Integration) scheme. The goal is to reduce dependence on diesel buses and bring down harmful emissions.

Leadership Presence and Commitment

The flag-off event saw the presence of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

CM Gupta, speaking at the event, underlined the shared responsibility in the fight against climate change.“Protecting the environment is not an option, but our moral duty. A healthy environment is the foundation of a happy life and a bright future,” she said.

Part of Wider Pollution Control Plan