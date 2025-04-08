Draft EV Policy 2.0: CNG Autos To Be Banned In Delhi?

Updated April 8th 2025, 13:08 IST
In a bid to further reduce air pollution by cutting down the use of fossil fuel vehicles, the Delhi government is set to roll out its updated Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, according to a PTI report.
The current EV policy, which expired on March 31, has been extended by 15 days to allow time for finalizing the new version.
As per the draft of the new EV policy, no new CNG autorickshaws will be registered after August 15, 2025, and existing permits will not be renewed beyond this date. Instead, only electric autos will be allowed. Additionally, autorickshaws older than 10 years must either be converted to run on battery power or be replaced.
EV Policy 2.0 also targets other fossil fuel vehicles. It proposes phasing out solid waste carriers and city buses that run on diesel or CNG. From August 15, 2025, three-wheeler goods carriers run on Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) will no longer be registered. Starting August 15, 2026, two-wheelers running on petrol, diesel, or CNG will be banned.
The policy further mandates that municipal bodies such as the Municipal Corporation Division (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi Jal Board transition their garbage trucks to electric vehicles, with the goal of achieving a 100% EV fleet by December 31, 2027. Public transport operators DTC and DIMTS will switch to e-buses for city routes, while BS VI-compliant buses may still be used for inter-state travel, as per the draft of the policy.
For private car buyers, the policy recommends that if an individual already owns two internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, any additional vehicle purchased must be electric. This provision will come into effect once the new policy is officially notified.
Officials noted that certain provisions in the draft, particularly those related to two-wheelers, may be revised before the policy receives final approval from the Delhi Cabinet.
Published April 8th 2025, 12:02 IST