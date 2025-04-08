Draft EV Policy 2.0: CNG Autos To Be Banned In Delhi?

In a bid to further reduce air pollution by cutting down the use of fossil fuel vehicles, the Delhi government is set to roll out its updated Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, according to a PTI report.



The current EV policy, which expired on March 31, has been extended by 15 days to allow time for finalizing the new version.



As per the draft of the new EV policy, no new CNG autorickshaws will be registered after August 15, 2025, and existing permits will not be renewed beyond this date. Instead, only electric autos will be allowed. Additionally, autorickshaws older than 10 years must either be converted to run on battery power or be replaced.

EV Policy 2.0 also targets other fossil fuel vehicles. It proposes phasing out solid waste carriers and city buses that run on diesel or CNG. From August 15, 2025, three-wheeler goods carriers run on Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) will no longer be registered. Starting August 15, 2026, two-wheelers running on petrol, diesel, or CNG will be banned.