Big Boost for Karnataka Rail: Cabinet Oks Rs 3,342 Cr for Ballari–Chikjajur Line

The CCEA, led by PM Narendra Modi, has approved a Rs 3,342 crore railway line doubling project between Ballari and Chikjajur in Karnataka. | Image: PM Narendra Modi

In a major boost to rail infrastructure in southern India, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a Rs 3,342 crore railway line doubling project between Ballari and Chikjajur in Karnataka. The 184.64-kilometre-long project, which will be executed by Indian Railways, will involve doubling the existing single line between both the aforementioned cities.

This stretch is a key segment along the Mangaluru–Marikuppam corridor, an important route for freight movement from ports to industrial hubs. This line connects Mangalore Port to Secunderabad and is critical for moving key commodities such as iron ore, coking coal, steel, fertilizers, petroleum products, foodgrains, and other bulk goods.

The upgraded line is expected to significantly ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance the efficiency of cargo and passenger trains alike.

The government expects the project to be completed in the next three years. Once operational, the doubled line will allow for smoother movement of goods and improve overall punctuality for trains operating in the region.

The project will also involve the construction of major and minor bridges, road-over and underpasses, and modern signaling systems to ensure operational safety and speed.

According to industry estimates, the upgraded corridor could carry an additional 18.9 million tonnes of freight annually and reduce fuel consumption, contributing to significant environmental savings. It is likely to benefit around 13 lakh people across 470 villages.

As per government officials, the venture will enhance connectivity for Ballari and Chitradurga districts in Karnataka and Ananthapur district in Andhra Pradesh. With 19 stations, 29 major bridges, 230 minor bridges, 21 ROBs, and 85 RUBs, the line will offer modernized infrastructure to support freight movement.

Very recently. the union cabinet has approved two critical railway line expansion projects worth Rs 3,399 crore in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The projects aim to boost both passenger and freight transportation by laying additional lines along the Ratlam–Nagda and Wardha–Balharshah sections.