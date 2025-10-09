Big Breaking On Tata Group Power Tussle: Temporary Truce Reached, Noel Tata’s Leadership Acknowledged

In a significant breakthrough amid the ongoing Tata Trusts governance saga, sources have confirmed to Republic TV that a 'temporary truce' has been reached within the conglomerate. Sources further said that Noel Tata's leadership has been clearly underlined.

Republic has also learnt that the reported battle is not between Noel Tata and the Shapoorji group as has been portrayed. Moreover, Mehli Mistry, one of the trustees of the group has 'not acting on behalf of Shapoorji group as media has portrayed' - it is reliably learnt.

“Truce more or less arrived at, things calmer now,” sources within the Tata Group told Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network.

“The battle is not between Noel Tata and the Shapoorji group as has been portrayed... Mehli Mistry is not acting on behalf of the Shapoorji group as media has portrayed,” sources further added.





Noel Tata’s Leadership Underlined

According to multiple insiders, the message has been clearly relayed across all levels within the establishment that the Tata Group, under Noel Tata’s leadership, has to remain stable.