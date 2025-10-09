Updated 9 October 2025 at 14:43 IST
Big Breaking On Tata Group Power Tussle: Temporary Truce Reached, Noel Tata’s Leadership Acknowledged
A temporary truce has been reached in the Tata Trusts governance saga, affirming Noel Tata’s leadership. Reports of conflict with Shapoorji Group and Mehli Mistry’s role are clarified as misleading.
In a significant breakthrough amid the ongoing Tata Trusts governance saga, sources have confirmed to Republic TV that a 'temporary truce' has been reached within the conglomerate. Sources further said that Noel Tata's leadership has been clearly underlined.
Republic has also learnt that the reported battle is not between Noel Tata and the Shapoorji group as has been portrayed. Moreover, Mehli Mistry, one of the trustees of the group has 'not acting on behalf of Shapoorji group as media has portrayed' - it is reliably learnt.
“Truce more or less arrived at, things calmer now,” sources within the Tata Group told Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network.
“The battle is not between Noel Tata and the Shapoorji group as has been portrayed... Mehli Mistry is not acting on behalf of the Shapoorji group as media has portrayed,” sources further added.
Noel Tata’s Leadership Underlined
According to multiple insiders, the message has been clearly relayed across all levels within the establishment that the Tata Group, under Noel Tata’s leadership, has to remain stable.
The leadership of Noel Tata, who currently chairs Tata Trusts, is being acknowledged as the group seeks to restore internal harmony. Sources emphasized that the dispute has been misrepresented in sections of the media.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 9 October 2025 at 14:36 IST