Big Push for EVs! Govt Launches Portal To Attract Electric Vehicle Manufacturers – Key Details Inside

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has officially launched the online application portal for its ambitious scheme aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of electric passenger vehicles in India. Known as the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI), the initiative is now accepting applications from eligible companies through the portal spmepci.heavyindustries.gov.in. The portal went live on June 24, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., and will remain open until 6:00 p.m. on October 21, 2025.

Thrust on Green Mobility and Self-Reliance

First notified in March 2024 and further detailed via guidelines in June 2025, the scheme represents a key step in India’s effort to become a global hub for electric vehicle (EV) production. It is part of the government's broader strategy to reduce import dependency, attract foreign investment, and achieve long-term climate goals.

Speaking at the launch, Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy stated the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a clean, self-reliant, and future-ready mobility ecosystem. “This scheme opens new doors for global EV manufacturers to invest in India’s rapidly evolving automotive sector. It reinforces our national goal of achieving Net Zero by 2070 while strengthening the pillars of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” said Kumaraswamy.

Key Incentives and Conditions

To attract top-tier global players such as Tesla, VinFast, etc., the scheme offers a significant concession: approved manufacturers will be allowed to import Completely Built Units (CBUs) of electric four-wheelers valued at a minimum of US$ 35,000 at a reduced customs duty rate of 15% for a period of five years from the date of approval.

In return, companies must commit to a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore and adhere to stringent domestic value addition (DVA) targets as laid out in the scheme guidelines. The policy is designed to ensure that while India benefits from advanced EV technologies, it also fosters domestic capabilities and supply chain development.

A key step towards manufacturing excellence

The SPMEPCI scheme is a cornerstone of India’s broader plan to position itself as a leading destination for EV innovation and manufacturing. By linking import benefits with phased localization requirements, the policy seeks to encourage long-term investments, job creation, and technology transfer. Industry observers note that the move could bring several global automakers into the Indian market, thereby increasing competition and accelerating the transition to electric mobility.

What lies ahead