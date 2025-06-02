Govt Rolls Out Big Push For EV Manufacturing! New Guidelines to Boost Made-in-India Electric Cars

Marking a key step in its broader push for green mobility and sustainable industrial development, the centre on Monday issued detailed guidelines for a new scheme aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing of electric passenger vehicles.

“The “Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India” (SPMEPCI), notified by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), is intended to attract global investments in India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector while strengthening the country’s position as a global automotive manufacturing hub,” as mentioned in the release issued by Press Information Bureau. The Department of Revenue also issued a notification simultaneously for reduced import duties in line with the provisions of the scheme.

The initiative is part of the country’s broader strategy to reach net zero emissions by 2070, promote sustainable transport, spur economic growth, and cut environmental harm. It is also intended to position India as a leading global hub for automotive manufacturing and innovation.

Speaking at a press conference, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, described the scheme as a forward-looking and transformative step. He noted that the scheme is designed not only to bring cutting-edge EV technologies into the Indian market but also to build indigenous manufacturing capabilities through a clear framework of domestic value addition (DVA) targets.

The notice for inviting applications under the scheme is proposed to be issued shortly, whereby the prospective applicants will be able to submit online applications. To encourage the global manufacturers to invest under the scheme, the approved applicants will be allowed to import Completely Built-in Units (CBUs) of e-4W with a minimum CIF value of $35,000 at reduced customs duty of 15% for a period of five years from the Application Approval Date.

The imports will be capped at 8,000 units per year, with unutilised limits allowed to carry over. The total duty foregone under the scheme is capped at the lower of Rs 6,484 crore or the investment made. To qualify, companies must commit a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore within three years. Approved applicants will be required to set up manufacturing facilities and start operations within that time. The scheme also mandates achieving a minimum domestic value addition of 25% within three years and 50% within five years.

The scheme includes provisions for investment in new plant, machinery, associated utilities, and R&D. Expenditure on land will not be considered, though plant buildings and utilities (up to 10% of committed investment) and EV charging infrastructure (up to 5%) will qualify.

It is important to note that applicants must provide a bank guarantee equivalent to the higher of Rs 4,150 crore or the total duty to be foregone. The scheme requires a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,00,000, with the application window to remain open for 120 days or more, until March 15, 2026.

Eligibility criteria include a minimum global automotive revenue of Rs 10,000 crore and a fixed asset investment of Rs 3,000 crore. The detailed notice will soon be available on the Ministry of Heavy Industries' website.