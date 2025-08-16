Big Relief for Delhi-NCR Commuters: PM Modi To Launch Dwarka Expressway, UER-II on Aug 17

The event will take place in Rohini at 12:30 pm, where the Prime Minister will also address the public, according to a statement. The two projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), are part of the government’s larger plan to decongest Delhi, improve connectivity, and enhance ease of living for commuters. “These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi’s vision of creating world-class infrastructure that not only reduces travel time but also boosts economic activity across NCR,” the official statement said. Dwarka Expressway: Key details for commuters The 10.1 km Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The expressway has been divided into two packages: Package I: 5.9 km stretch from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge at Dwarka Sector-21. Package II: 4.2 km stretch from Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana border, directly linking with UER-II.

The project is designed to provide multi-modal connectivity, linking commuters to the Yashobhoomi convention centre, Delhi Metro’s Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot. Notably, the Haryana section (19 km) of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated by PM Modi in March 2024, paving the way for seamless interstate travel. UER-II stretch to ease congestion The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), built at a cost of Rs 5,580 crore. According to officials, UER-II will be a game-changer for daily commuters and heavy vehicle traffic: Read More - FASTag Annual Pass Response: 1.4 lakh Activations Pan India It will ease pressure on Delhi’s Inner and Outer Ring Roads and key choke points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. New links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat will significantly improve industrial connectivity and goods movement across NCR.



Real estate and economic impact

Experts believe these projects will not only ease traffic but also trigger a real estate boom in Delhi-NCR.



Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder of KRREVA and Kanodia Group, said “The inauguration of UER-II alongside Dwarka Expressways marks a significant development for NCR’s infrastructure-led growth. By seamlessly connecting the Dwarka Expressway with IGI Airport, NH-48, and major peripheral highways, this corridor will not only ease congestion to locations like Ambala, Panipat, Rohtak but also fuel real estate growth in these cities along with Delhi-NCR’s micro-markets. We believe that regions like New Gurgaon, Dwarka, Rohini, and Bahadurgarh will be the biggest beneficiaries along with other micro-markets in Delhi-NCR.”



Rohit Kishore, CEO, Hero Realty said, “The inauguration of UER-II and the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway marks a transformative chapter in NCR’s growth story. This monumental infrastructure leap will redefine connectivity, reduce travel times, and unlock economic opportunities for Delhi and NCR regions. For the real estate sector, it is a catalyst that will spur residential, commercial, and retail development along the corridor, driving sustainable expansion into new micro-markets.



More importantly, it is a symbol of India’s commitment to building world-class infrastructure that enhances quality of life and fuels long-term growth. Advancements like fully driverless Metro corridors, the upcoming expressway to Jewar International Airport, and high-speed RapidX RRTS are collectively redefining the region’s connectivity, economic dynamism, and urban landscape.”



Rajjath Goel, Managing Director of MRG Group, added: “The inauguration of UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway marks a transformative leap in urban connectivity across the Delhi NCR. For Gurugram, these developments will ease traffic congestion, shorten travel times to Delhi and the airport, and significantly boost the city’s real estate potential. It’s a milestone that strengthens Gurugram’s position as a premier destination for both living and investment.”



What it means for daily commuters

For Delhi residents, the opening of these two projects promises shorter travel time, reduced traffic bottlenecks, and easier access to key destinations.

Office-goers from Gurugram to Delhi are expected to benefit from faster airport connectivity.

Industrial hubs like Bahadurgarh and Sonipat will see smoother goods transportation.

Residents in West Delhi, Dwarka, and Rohini will enjoy better road infrastructure and less congestion.