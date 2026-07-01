Big Relief For Restaurants: OMCs Slash Commercial LPG Prices By Rs 183.50 From July 1

Amid decline in global crude oil prices, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) have slashed the rates for commercial cooking gas or LPG by Rs 183 with effect from July 1, 2026.

This has resulted in brining the rates for a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital down to Rs 2,930.

This is the first reduction in commercial cooking gas rates in 2026, after several price hikes triggered by the West Asia crisis linked energy supply disruptions.

The companies have also cut the price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders by Rs 13. Consumers in the national capital will now pay Rs 808.50 for the smaller FTL units.

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Meanwhile, private fuel supplier Nayara Energy has also slashed its fuel prates. The company cut its petrol rate by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre across all retail outlets in India starting July 1.

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