Big Update for Farmers! PM Kisan 20th Installment Coming On June 20: Check If You Are Eligible?

The 20th PM Kisan instalment is expected around June 2025, with funds disbursed every four months. | Image: Government of India

The 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is expected to be released by the central government this month. The second instalment of this scheme for this year will ensure 9.8 crore eligible farmers’ bank accounts are credited on June 20.

While the Union Ministry of Agriculture is yet to make an official announcement, the tentative date aligns with the scheme’s regular quarterly cycle. The 19th instalment was disbursed on February 24, releasing over Rs 22,000 crore to beneficiaries.

What Is PM-KISAN?

The PM-Kisan is a lifeline for poor farmers across India. Launched by the central government under PM Modi's leadership, this scheme provides Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers.

Which farmers are eligible?

To receive the upcoming Rs 2,000 instalment, farmers must be registered under the PM-Kisan scheme and have completed their e-KYC. The farmers should complete the registration procedure through the ‘Farmer Registry UP’ mobile app, the official PM-Kisan website, or by visiting any public service facility. Furthermore, Aadhaar authentication and linkage with the bank account are mandatory for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Beneficiaries are encouraged to verify their status on the official portal of PM-Kisan to avoid delayed payments or disqualification.

Why this instalment is important

It may be recalled that the PM-Kisan scheme, which was introduced in 2019, offers Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments to poor and marginalised farmers. With monsoon sowing around the corner, the June tranche is critical for millions of rural households preparing for the kharif cropping season. Above all, it also provides timely financial support during a period when input costs rise.

What farmers must ensure