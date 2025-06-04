PM Kisan 20th installment 2025: Govt to Transfer Rs 22,000 Cr – Farmers to Get a Big Bonus Boost

The 20th PM Kisan instalment will be implemented in June 2025, with funds disbursed every four months | Image: Government of India

In a major boost for India's farming community, the central government is set to release the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme this month. The Ministry of Agriculture has lined up a disbursement of Rs 22,000 crore, which will directly benefit over 9 crore eligible farmers across the country.



While the exact date of transfer is yet to be officially notified, government sources indicate the funds may be credited during the first or second week of June 2025.

What is PM-KISAN?

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme is a flagship income support initiative for small and marginal farmers. Under the programme, eligible landholding farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every four months. The money is directly credited into the beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, ensuring transparency and eliminating middlemen.



Since its inception, the scheme has transferred over ₹3 lakh crore to farmers, making it one of the largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) programmes in the world.

Previous Installment and What to Expect Now

The 19th installment was released on February 24, 2025, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed Rs 22,000 crore to nearly 9.8 crore farmers during an event in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. The upcoming 20th installment is expected to mirror that scale of distribution.



With the monsoon season approaching, the fresh cash infusion is likely to aid farmers in purchasing inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and equipment ahead of the Kharif sowing season.

What Farmers Must Do to Receive Payment

To ensure seamless credit of the upcoming installment, beneficiaries must complete key formalities, including:



a) e-KYC Verification: Electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) is mandatory. Farmers can update their KYC via the official PM-KISAN portal using their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers.



b) Aadhaar-Bank Account Linkage: The bank account registered under the scheme must be correctly linked with the Aadhaar number. Any mismatch can lead to payment delays.



c) Check Beneficiary Status: Farmers should verify their payment status by logging into the portal’s “Beneficiary Status” section using either their Aadhaar number, mobile number, or bank account number.

How to Check Status Online

1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in



2. Click on “Beneficiary Status” under the “Farmers Corner”



3. Enter the required credentials



4. Click “Get Data” to view current payment status



Farmers facing technical issues can also approach their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or local agriculture office for assistance.

Final word