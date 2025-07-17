Big Update on PM-KISAN: 20th Installment Set to Drop—Are You Eligible?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is all set to give out its 20th installment and all its beneficiaries are eagerly waiting for it.

Farmers are advised to complete a few important steps to ensure that they get the installment amount in their bank accounts.

What Is The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme?

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, all eligible landholding farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments, which is directly transferred to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

"Securing Farmers' Future, Enriching India's Agriculture To avail the benefits of 20th installment of PM Kisan Farmers must complete the given mandates today," a PM Kisan social media post said on July 10, 2025.

Are You On The Beneficiary List?

In order to check if you are eligible and on the beneficiary list here are the steps that you need to follow:

Visit official the PM KISAN website portal by clicking here https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Beside the map of India under the Payment Success tab click on the yellow-coloured tab called “Dashboard”

Fill in the required details on the Village Dashboard tab

Select the applicable state, district, sub-district and panchayat

Select the details

Click the on 'Get Report'

See your name in the beneficiaries list

PM KISAN 20th Installment Date

The 20th installment will benefit more than 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.4 crore women beneficiaries.