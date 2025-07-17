Big Update on PM-KISAN: 20th Installment Set to Drop—Are You Eligible?

Updated 17 July 2025 at 12:03 IST
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is all set to give out its 20th installment and all its beneficiaries are eagerly waiting for it.
Farmers are advised to complete a few important steps to ensure that they get the installment amount in their bank accounts.
Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, all eligible landholding farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments, which is directly transferred to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
"Securing Farmers' Future, Enriching India's Agriculture To avail the benefits of 20th installment of PM Kisan Farmers must complete the given mandates today," a PM Kisan social media post said on July 10, 2025.
In order to check if you are eligible and on the beneficiary list here are the steps that you need to follow:
The 20th installment will benefit more than 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.4 crore women beneficiaries.
The PM-KISAN 19th installment was also released in Bihar in February this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred Rs 2,000 to farmers bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
