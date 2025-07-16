Plots Over Flats? These Are The Ten Indian Cities Seeing a Land-Buying Frenzy

Tier II cities have become all the rage in terms of investors buying residential plots for a total worth of Rs 2.44 lakh crore.

During COVID-19 the real estate market was booming as people got to understand the true value in owning a home, therefore property demand increased post this.

In the last 4 years, ever since the pandemic property demand has been increasing constantly. Due to this the figures have sky-rocketed to such an extent that the real estate market has also slowed down to a certain extent.

Sales in 8 primarily residential markets in the nation have currently declined in the April-June period by 14% to 97,674 units. This shows that flat sales have declined.

Meanwhile, the demand for plots has not been affected and has in fact, jumped.

Which Cities Are People Buying Plots In?

Investors are primarily looking to buy plots in cities like Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Mysore, Raipur and Surat.

Why Are Residential Plot Sales Rising?

After the COVID-19 pandemic the demand for residential properties has increased in the country. To meet this demand, residential plots worth Rs 2.44 lakh crore have been made available.