Big Week for Corporate Earnings: LIC, SBI, Airtel, Titan Among Key Firms Set To Announce Q1FY25 Results

India’s corporate sector is entering an important phase as major companies across industries are gearing up to announce their April–June quarter results for FY26. From telecom and banking to insurance, retail, infrastructure, and manufacturing, a diverse set of corporate giants will be in focus this week.

Here’s a company-wise schedule of who’s reporting and when, based on stock exchange filings and investor updates.

Bharti Airtel

Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel is expected to declare its Q1FY26 results on August 5, as per its investor calendar. Though a formal BSE notice regarding the board meeting hasn’t been filed publicly, the company typically holds its board meetings shortly before earnings day. Markets are expecting stable ARPU growth and more clarity on 5G rollout monetisation.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

LIC has scheduled its board meeting for August 7, where it will consider and approve the financial results for the June quarter. With policy renewals improving and bond yields remaining steady, analysts will watch closely for growth in new business premiums and operating surplus.

State Bank of India (SBI)

While SBI hasn’t yet filed a formal exchange communication regarding its Q1 board meeting, the lender usually releases results in the first or second week of August. Investors will be tracking updates on net interest margins, asset quality, and credit growth, especially in the retail and SME segments.

Titan Company

Titan’s quarterly update, released earlier in July, pointed to strong double-digit growth in its jewellery and watches business. However, a formal board meeting to approve the full Q1FY26 results hasn’t been disclosed yet. Margin trends and demand in Tier II and III cities will be key focus areas.

Adani Ports & SEZ

Adani Ports will hold its board meeting on August 7 to finalise Q1FY26 results. The logistics major has seen steady growth in cargo throughput, and analysts expect revenue gains from both port operations and its integrated logistics play. Updates on capex plans and capacity utilization are also anticipated.

BSE Ltd

BSE has notified that its board will meet on August 7 to approve the results for the quarter ended June 30. With record growth in derivatives trading and a healthy pipeline of SME listings, the exchange is widely expected to post a strong top-line and operational performance.

DLF Ltd

While DLF has not yet announced the date of its board meeting, the real estate major is expected to report results in the coming days. The company’s sales trajectory, new launches, and progress on luxury housing projects will be critical, given the high base from last year.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp is scheduled to hold its Annual General Meeting on August 5. Though the board meeting for Q1 results hasn’t been separately disclosed, earnings are expected around the same time. The company’s performance in the rural markets and updates on its electric two-wheeler strategy will be under close scrutiny.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL)