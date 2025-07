Earnings Next Week: Over 400 Companies To Announce Q1 Results, Including ITC, HUL, Maruti, Adani Power

The earnings season has kept the Indian stock market in full swing, and next week is also expected to witness the same, as over 400 companies are set to announce their Q1 results for FY25.



Major companies' names are Tata Power, PC Jeweller, ITC, Adani Power, Swiggy, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, PB Fintech, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Mankind Pharma, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Dabur India, Gillette India, Ambuja Cements, Tata Steel, KPIT Technologies, Welspun Corp and more. From FMCG majors to auto, what all is here in the list - check it out