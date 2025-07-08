Bill Gates Not In The Top 10 Of The World's Richest Men Anymore; Loses $52 Billion

The co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates has dropped out of the list of the top ten richest men of the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bill Gates' Net Worth Declines

The tech billionaire who once ruled the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has now slipped from the fifth position to the twelfth position with his total net worth declining to $124 billion, which is lower as compared to his former assistant and successor -- Microsoft's former chief Steve Ballmer.

Ballmer, on the other hand has taken over to the 5th spot on the billionaires index.

Bill Gates' wealth has declined in a week nearly 30% or $52 billion. Previously, his net worth was at $172 billion.

In the last day, his wealth plummeted $351 million. The latest change comes after a recalculation of the offerings from his charitable foundation.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the appreciation rates which have been used in the calculations were lowered on July 3, 2025, to better reflect Gates' outside charitable giving and the wealth estimate provided on May 8.

Currently, Bill gates is placed even behind Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet, Google-parent Alphabet's co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, as well as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Why The Sudden Loss Of Wealth?

In May 2025, Bill Gates, in a blog post announced a 20-year deadline to donate his wealth through his Gates Foundation to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world, adding that on December 31, 2045, the foundation will close its doors permanently.