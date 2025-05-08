Bill Gates To Give Away His $200 Billion By 2045, Blames Musk For Harming The World's Poor

Bill gates on Thursday pledged and announced that he would give away his $200 billion via his charitable foundation by 2045, while also blaming the billionaire Elon Musk for "killing the world's poorest children" through huge cuts to the U.S. foreign aid budget.

Why Is Bill Gates Giving Away His Money?

The co-founder of Microsoft has decided to speed-up his plans of divesting almost all of his fortune and would close the foundation on December 31, 2045, which is earlier as compared to his previous plan.

The 69-year-old billionaire said that he hopes that the money would help eradicate diseases such as polio and malaria, end preventable deaths among women and children, and reduce global poverty.

This announcement comes amid moves that have been made by the government, including President Donald Trump's administration, to reduce international aid budgets. The US cuts have been overseen by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by Elon Musk.

Gates told the Financial Times, "The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one."

Additionally, he also warned of a stark reversal to decades of progress in reducing mortality in the next four to six years due to the funding cuts.

"The number of deaths will start going up for the first time... it's going to be millions more deaths because of the resources," a Reuters report cited Gates.

He added that the governments would come back to caring about children surviving, over the next 20-year period.