'Bindi, Tilak, Mangalsutra, Hijab Are All Welcome': Lenskart Apologises, Releases New Dress Code After Massive Backlash

New Delhi: Indian eyewear company Lenskart has issued a public apology and released a new dress code after receiving massive backlash for indulging in alleged religious discrimination. 'Boycott Lenskart' has been trending in India over the past few days after the company's old style-guide allowed store employees to wear hijabs and turbans but prohibited them for wearing bindis and kalwas.

‘Lenskart Built By Indians, For Indians’

Apologising for the “confusion” caused by the “outdated versions” of the dress code, Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal said, “I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines." He explicitly mentioned that the company's policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak.

He added, “We as a company, continue to learn and build. Any lapses in our language or policies have and will continue to be addressed. We have thousands of team members across Bharat who wear their faith and culture proudly every day at our stores. They are Lenskart.”

“Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians,” Bansal stated, adding, “Every symbol and every tradition our people carry is a part of who we are as a company. I will never let that be compromised.”

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‘Sorry, Will Do Better’

Lenskart also issued a statement and publicly released its in-store guide following the massive uproar, saying, “We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened.”

The company said, “The new guidelines explicitly and unambiguously welcome every symbol of faith and culture our team members carry - bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, turban, and more. Not as exceptions. As who we are.”

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“Our 2400+ stores are run by people who bring their beliefs, their traditions, their identity to work every day. That is not something we will ever ask anyone to leave at the door,” it added.

Lenskart also said that it was “deeply sorry” if any version of our workplace communication caused hurt or made any of its team members feel that their faith was unwelcome. “That is not who Lenskart is, and it is not who we will ever be. We make a commitment today…that every policy, every training material, and every communication that carries the Lenskart name will reflect these values,” the Gurugram-based company added.

Concluding the public statement, Lenskart said, “We will do better. And we will keep earning your trust.”

What's Allowed, What's Banned As Per New Dress Code?

According to the new dress code, in-store employees can wear the following items:

Religious, cultural or family marks (such as bindi, tilak, sindoor or any other)

Cultural or religious items like sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada or any other

Small earrings, nose pins, rings, or chains where safe and role-appropriate

Head coverings that are respectful, neat, secure, and safe for store operations, and do not interfere with duties or customer interaction.

Additional coverage worn for personal, cultural, medical, or religious reasons (such as turban and hijab or any other)

Lenskart-issued T-shirt during working hours

Clean, wrinkle-free, well-fitted tops

According to the new dress code, in-store employees are prohibited from wearing:

Casual headwear not consistent with a professional store environment

Ripped, faded, distressed, heavily washed, or damaged denim

Torn, faded, distressed, or visibly worn-out tops

Flashy, oversized, noisy, or unsafe accessories

Items that create snagging or safety risk

Accessories that distract from the uniform or customer interaction

Strong body odour

The Backlash

Woman throwing Lenskart glasses in dustbin

The old dress code sparked massive protest, with author Shefali Vaidya saying, "I have proof of a video audit...where an employee was given a low rating for wearing a bindi. Will share in due course. Happy to share everything with a good lawyer."

Fired Lenskart employee

An employee fired by Lenskart said, “I was ordered by Lenskart to cut my shikha and remove my tilak. When I refused to do so, I was fired.”