Biocon Share Price Today: Stock Up Nearly 6% - Here's Why

Shares of Biocon Ltd, India's largest Biopharmaceutical company jumped close to 6% today, hitting an intraday high of Rs 388.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The advance comes in the wake of a string of encouraging developments, such as the latest U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approvals and positive analyst expectations.

“ This is to inform you that Biocon Pharma Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, has received approval for its ANDA for Everolimus Tablets from the US FDA, in strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 0.75 mg, and 1 mg. Everolimus is a prescription medication that is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients, and in kidney and liver transplantation" as per exchange filing.

Why did The Stock Price Move?

Biocon shares registered a positive trend and stock price rose 6% today. Biocon Pharma, a unit of Biocon Ltd in an exchange filing reported that it has received USFDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection recently.

This is a drug for increasing blood pressure in adult patients suffering from acute hypotension. This approval contributes to Biocon's expanding list of complex drug products and its presence in the U.S. market.

Biocon: Financial Results

During the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, Biocon posted a net profit of Rs 659.7 crore, nearly three times higher than Rs 101.4 crore posted in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Revenue from operations went up by 8.3%, emphasizing the financial health of the company.

Biocon Stock Market Price Today