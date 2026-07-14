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Biocon Shares Defy Block Deal Jitters, Rallying 4% Ahead of 5.64% Stake Sale

The shares of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw led Biocon Ltd rose over 4% on Tuesday's trading session amid reports of a likely 5.64% stake sale by Mylan Inc via a block deal at a floor price of Rs 378.50 per share.

Nitin Waghela
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Biocon Block Deal
Biocon Block Deal | Image: Unsplash

Biocon Share Price: The shares of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw led Biocon Ltd rose over 4% on Tuesday's trading session amid reports of a likely 5.64% stake sale by Mylan Inc via a block deal at a floor price of Rs 378.50 per share.

Published By:
 Nitin Waghela
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