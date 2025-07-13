'Birla Ki Beti Ho?' — 'Can I Get A Job?' — Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Daughter Ananya Birla Answers Trolls, Fans & Job Seekers On Twitter

Singer, entrepreneur, and businesswoman Ananya Birla, daughter of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, recently hosted an open and honest Q&A on Twitter—and it turned into a fascinating and funny mix of inspiration, career talk, music, memes, and life advice.

It all began when Ananya shared an update about how much she’s juggling these days: “Building businesses is a never-ending process. Svatantra, Svatantra Housing, Birla Estates, Aditya Birla Global Trading, Sophius, Ananya Birla Foundation, amongst others… there’s lots going on, plus I’m working on new music!!!” This tweet opened the door for all sorts of questions and comments—from curious fans to career seekers and even some trolls.

One user, Jinesh Parmar, poked fun with a cheeky reply: “What currently are you building apart from Contraband & Love, etc.” And he followed it with, “Haan Ji. UltraTech was the name, last time I checked.” Another user, Marl, chimed in asking the obvious question many were thinking: “Aap wahi Birla ki beti ho?? Cement wale Mm.”

Ananya responded with patience and humility throughout. To those interested in career opportunities with her ventures, she was encouraging but practical. “Appreciate you. You can send your CV to the email you find on the website of the company/venture you want to work at,” she advised.

To Interstellar, who earnestly asked, “Can I get a job at one of your ventures? Not because you are famous, but I think you are doing quite a lot of good work with good intentions,” Ananya offered some grounded wisdom: “Don’t think about becoming successful. That’s the trap. Being successful is a by-product. Just work hard, stick to your larger purpose, keep the noise out, and ENJOY!!!! Love your family and friends :)).”

When Abhinav, a 19-year-old, asked her what he should do to be successful by the time he's 25 or 30, Ananya responded with surprising honesty: “That you are very very strong. I’m weak like that. I’m born in privilege and of course have built and am building myself every day. But you’re another level of strong that I can’t have any advice on!” Her vulnerability struck a chord with many.

Dr. Bhavesh Varandani asked, “From your side of the world, what’s one piece of advice you’d give to someone still grinding for financial freedom?” But it appears someone confused her lineage, leading Ananya to respond with a touch of irritation: “Are you being serious? You seem like a smart guy? At least do your Google search before asking. He was my grandfather. He passed away 31 years ago.”

Another user, TheFuturisticGuy, asked awkwardly, “Is Aditya Birla your brother?” Ananya didn’t answer that directly but gave a philosophical take on perseverance: “Really depends on the full context. I wish I could say never give up and keep trying, but that’s me being idealistic. Sometimes we have to be practical.”

When Praveen Singh asked, “What to do if getting unsuccessful in doing own fav work/job for multiple times? Shift to another or try again?”, Ananya gave a more business-oriented reply: “Many ways. Foster innovation in product development for starters. More basic would be to make the logo for a new product line, make a go-to-market plan that’s creative and path-breaking. Art and creativity can be seen and used everywhere.”

Another user, Pr@veen, asked for “some tips to be creative in the financial world.” To that, Ananya returned with her go-to enthusiastic encouragement: “Send in your CV!! And so sweet.”

And yes, the now-viral tweet from Subho Banerjee made another appearance: “Hey Ananya! I don’t have a genie lamp, but if I did, wish #1 would be: Work with Ananya Birla. Can we make that happen without the lamp?” Ananya replied warmly, “I O U.”

Her fans were clearly enjoying the open access and natural flow of conversation. Ananya balanced being light-hearted, motivational, and deeply real—switching between business advice and personal reflection with ease.