Mumbai: Bisleri International Private Limited on Saturday sought a thorough review by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over conflicting laboratory test results concerning Batch PB201 of its packaged drinking water, produced at its Telipara facility in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

According to a press release issued by the company, Bisleri had already recalled Batch PB201 at the direction of the FSSAI, which prohibited the sale of the batch on August 12, 2026, after primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the regulatory sample.

However, the company stated that it separately commissioned independent testing of samples from the same batch at an FSSAI-recognised laboratory, which found that the sample met the applicable standard for coliform bacteria and all other applicable food safety standards. Bisleri also had samples tested at another independent, FSSAI-recognised laboratory, which similarly reported that the sample met the applicable standard for coliform bacteria, the release said.

Asserting that the difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review, Bisleri called upon the FSSAI to examine the sampling process, testing methodology, laboratory findings, and any factors that may have contributed to the variation in results. "We expect this matter to be assessed against the same standards applied across the industry," the statement read.

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Reiterating that the company will continue to cooperate fully with the FSSAI to establish the facts, the release added, "Drinking water safety is the priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across the 10-step manufacturing process, and Bisleri remains safe for consumption."

This comes after FSSAI testing flagged a Bisleri water sample for bacterial contamination, with coliform bacteria detected, sources said on Friday.

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According to sources, in July 2026, a sample was lifted from a plant in village Telipara, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, with batch number PB 201, and the presence of coliform bacteria was confirmed by both primary and referral labs.