Blinkit Inside Mumbai Airport: Premium Charges, Airport Tax, All Your Questions Answered

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has become the first in India to integrate quick commerce directly at an airport. In a partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), Blinkit is now delivering over 2,500 products to travelers inside Terminal 2 (Domestic Departures).

If you are rushing for a flight and realize you’ve left an essential item behind, here is exactly how the service functions.

Where and When Can You Order?

The service is specifically designed for the Security Hold Area.

Before or After Security? You can only place an order after you have cleared the security check. The Blinkit "Dark Store" is located inside the terminal to ensure rapid delivery.

Delivery Zones: Your order will be brought to you at boarding gates, lounges, the food court, or select waiting areas.

Operating Hours: The service aligns with airport flight schedules, effectively offering 24/7 support for domestic travelers.

What Can You Order?

Electronics: Mobile chargers, power banks, cables, and earphones.

Personal Care: Baby diapers, sanitizers, and travel-sized toiletries.

Leisure: Bestseller books, magazines, and last-minute gifts.

F&B: Packaged snacks and beverages. Liquids like water and juices are sourced from approved in-terminal inventory to comply with strict aviation security protocols.

Walkers Instead of Bikers

Unlike the standard city model, you won't see bikes zooming through the terminal.

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Deliveries are handled by a team of “Walkers," trained on-ground personnel

All delivery staff are background-checked and authorized to operate within the high-security departure zone.

Orders are typically delivered within minutes, depending on your distance from the central hub in T2.

Pricing and Payments